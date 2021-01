BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 26: Arik Gilbert #2 of the LSU Tigers catches a pass for a first down during a NCAA football game against the Mississippi State Bulldogsat Tiger Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Former LSU tight end transfer Arik Gilbert announced on social media he was committed to the Florida Gators.

After careful consideration I have decided to commit to the University of Florida. This is the best situation for me and I’m excited to join the family. 💯 — AG2 (@arik_gilbert) January 31, 2021

Gilbert is a former five-start recruit and the No. 1 tight end prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.

Last season, Gilbert had 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns in eight games as a true freshman at LSU.