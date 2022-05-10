BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU infielder Kramer Robertson was promoted Tuesday to the St. Louis Cardinals active Major League Baseball roster. Robertson will join the Cardinals Tuesday night in St. Louis for their game versus the Baltimore Orioles.

Robertson becomes the 80th Major Leaguer in the illustrious history of LSU Baseball.

Robertson becomes the 80th Major Leaguer in the illustrious history of LSU Baseball.

Robertson played at LSU from 2014-17 and received All-America and All-SEC recognition. The Cardinals’ fourth-round draft selection in 2017, he has played the past two seasons for the Memphis Redbirds – the Cardinals’ Triple-A affiliate. In 2021, he batted .253 with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 homers, 62 RBI, 11 stolen bases and 66 runs scored.

Robertson led LSU to a runners-up finish at the 2017 College World Series as the Tigers’ shortstop, batting .307 (89-for-290) with 18 doubles, three triples, eight homers, 43 RBI, 85 runs and nine stolen bases. He finished No. 1 in the nation in runs scored with 85, and he was No. 5 in the SEC in doubles with 18 and No. 7 in the league in hits with 89.

Robertson batted a team-best .336 (43-for-128) over LSU’s last 30 games in 2017, leading the Tigers to a 25-5 record in that span with six doubles, two triples, four homers, 19 RBI and 38 runs.

He was the 32nd-round draft selection of the Cleveland Indians in 2016, but elected to return to LSU for his senior season.

A product of Midway High School in Waco, Texas, Robertson is the son of legendary women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, who just completed her first season as LSU’s head coach in March.

Robertson is the 22nd LSU player coached by former head coach Paul Mainieri to reach the big leagues. LSU has had at least one former player make his MLB debut in 29 of the past 32 seasons.

