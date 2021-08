NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 29: Cam Thomas is interviewed after being drafted by the Brooklyn Nets during the 2021 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on July 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have signed first-round draft pick Cam Thomas. The team did not disclose details of the contract signed by the guard, who was the 27th overall pick out of LSU.

📝 OFFICIAL 📝



The Nets have signed 27th overall pick Cam Thomas! pic.twitter.com/s8I4vKLs5a — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 5, 2021

Thomas spent one year at LSU, starting 29 games. He averaged 23 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 34 minutes. The 19-year-old scored 25 or more points 16 times, the most 25-point games for a freshman in the Southeastern Conference over the last 25 seasons.

(Story via The Associated Press)