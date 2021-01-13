Former LSU RB Chris Curry announces transfer destination

BATON ROUGE, La. — Weeks after LSU Running Back Chris Curry entered the NCAA College Football transfer portal, Curry has chosen his new home.
Curry took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he will continue his college football career at the University of Utah.
Curry saw limited action in just 9 games this season, totaling 145 yards rushing.
As a freshman in LSU’s historic National Championship run, while Curry only carried the ball 38 times for 189 yards.
He had a breakout game in the absence of Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the Tigers’ College Football Playoff win over the Oklahoma Sooners.
Curry was chosen to wear the honorary No. 18 at the start of the season, a tradition that embodies the success and unselfishness that LSU Tigers exemplify on and off the football field.
Curry is now the first No. 18 to transfer.