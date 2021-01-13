Former LSU RB Chris Curry announces transfer destination

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers hands off to running back Chris Curry #24 during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Weeks after LSU Running Back Chris Curry entered the NCAA College Football transfer portal, Curry has chosen his new home.

Curry took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he will continue his college football career at the University of Utah.

ⁱᵐᵃ ˡᵉᵛᵉˡ ᵘᵖ ᶠᵒʳ ᵉᵛᵉʳʸ ᵗⁱᵐᵉ ⁱ ʷᵃˢ ˡᵉᶠᵗ ᵒᵘᵗ #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Vt12mfWlEe — Chris Curry (@thereal_chris24) January 13, 2021

Curry saw limited action in just 9 games this season, totaling 145 yards rushing.

As a freshman in LSU’s historic National Championship run, while Curry only carried the ball 38 times for 189 yards.

He had a breakout game in the absence of Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the Tigers’ College Football Playoff win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

Curry was chosen to wear the honorary No. 18 at the start of the season, a tradition that embodies the success and unselfishness that LSU Tigers exemplify on and off the football field.

Curry is now the first No. 18 to transfer.