Former LSU QB TJ Finley announces decision to transfer to Auburn

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 24: TJ Finley #11 of the LSU Tigers throws the ball during the first half of a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Tiger Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Baton Rouge, La. – Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley’s time as a Tiger isn’t over.

On Monday, Finley took to twitter to announce his decision to stay in the SEC, transferring to Auburn.

As a freshman, Finley started five games, where he completed 80 of 140 passes for 941 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.

He added 34 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

Finley, who prepped at Ponchatoula, was one of four quarterbacks competing for the Tigers starting job at LSU this upcoming season.

The decision comes after entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month.