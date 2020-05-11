Former LSU LS, Blake Ferguson, signs 4-year deal with Miami Dolphins

MIAMI, Fl. – Over the weekend, former LSU Long Snapper, Blake Ferguson signed a 4-year, $3.48 million deal with the Miami Dolphins.

That’s according to Spotrac.com.

The Dolphins drafted Ferguson with the 184th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft last month.

Ferguson is expected to be the starter after the Dolphins parted ways with long snapper, Taybor Pepper, who was cut after the draft.

Blake was the top ranked long snapper coming out of high school.

He played all 15 games for the National Champion LSU Tigers last season.

He was named to the SEC Community Service Team, the Hampshire Honor Society by the National Football Foundation and a Semifinalist for the prestigious Campbell Trophy.

Blake’s older brother, Reid, was a four-year starting snapper at LSU from 2012-15 who is currently the long snapper for the Buffalo Bills.