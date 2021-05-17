Former LSU LB Patrick Queen hosts first ‘Level Up’ Football Camp

LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) — Patrick Queen returned to his hometown Saturday morning to host his first youth football camp for boys ages 7 to 14.

250 kids signed up for “Patrick Queen’s Level Up Football Camp.”

Queen was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round (28th pick) of the 2020 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, Queen played in 16 games, recorded 106 total tackles, 10 QBH’s, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 fumbles recovered.

The Livonia native was awarded the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Defensive MVP.

