WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor coach Dave Aranda has a new contract through the 2028 season. It comes after the Bears won the Big 12 title and had school-record 12 wins. Baylor announced the extension Tuesday, two months after athletic director Mack Rhoades had said there was a verbal agreement to amend the first-time head coach’s contract. The private school doesn’t disclose specific details such as contract value. Aranda is 14-9 in his two seasons. He was defensive coordinator for national champion LSU when he got a six-year contract to replace Matt Rhule as Baylor’s coach in January 2020.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction