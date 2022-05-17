MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Mandeville High named Craig Jones the school’s new head football coach of the Skippers on Tuesday afternoon.

Jones, who resigned last month after nine seasons at the helm of the Lakeshore Titans, made the announcement on Facebook with the following statement:

Today I was named the head football coach of Mandeville High School! To say I’m excited to be back at my alma mater would be an understatement. I look forward to working with the administration, faculty, parents, and players to continue the traditions and growth of Mandeville High and the football program. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention Lakeshore High as well. Lakeshore is where I was allowed to grow as a head coach and I will forever be grateful to everyone that helped build the football program over the past nine years. It will always have a special place in my heart. Craig Jones

Jones follows former Lakeshore principal Christian Monson to Mandeville, and he replaces former head coach Hutch Gonzales, who was not retained by the new school administration.

During his tenure at Lakeshore, Jones compiled a record of 71-35 with nine straight playoff appearances. He also guided the Titans to LHSAA Class 4A state championship appearance in 2017.

The Skippers missed the playoffs last year after Gonzales led the team to back-to-back Class 5A postseason appearances in 2019 and 2020.