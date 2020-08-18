Former Jaguar discusses impact of Southern’s shortened season

BATON ROUGE, La. – Senior football players in the SWAC will have a tough end to their careers due to a condensed spring season, and former Jaguar Danny Johnson can’t imagine having the senior year Southern athletes will face.

“I wouldn’t know how to deal with that. I know those guys are anxious to get back out on the field as well, especially the seniors going into their senior year; just go out there, put their talent out there, just show everybody what they’re capable of. Moving it to the spring for me, I just think it’s weird. It’s just like ‘you playing football in the spring now.’ Hopefully, they do have a season, and they can go out there and just play some games,” Johnson said.

While Johnson is preparing for a 2020 NFL year with no preseason, he sees how difficult it’ll be for the Jaguars to go without any games for a calendar year.

“You can’t simulate the game speed. I know now they probably would’ve been in training camp or getting ready to go to it, taking time off. You just strictly doing school and just working out, but nothing simulates anything like a game so I know they definitely looking forward to getting back out there on the field,” the Southern alum furthered.

If the SWAC’s spring season kicks off as scheduled, HBCU players could have more exposure ahead of the NFL Draft, and the Southern grad wants players from his alma mater to get a fair chance.

“I hope all those guys get the opportunity that they deserve, and I also just hope that the games go well, enough for people to keep their eyes on to show that there is talent at HBUCs. There’s some good guys there. I just hope those guys at least get an opportunity just to be on someone’s team or just try out, go to a minicamp. Just get an opportunity to be able to play,” the Washington cornerback said.