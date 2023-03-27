NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former Holy Cross Tiger, Tyler Grubbs, was an All-Conference USA performer at Louisiana Tech, Where he was the Bulldogs leading tackler his first two seasons in Ruston, La.

After an injury-shortened his 2022 campaign, Grubbs jumped into the transfer portal and found a home – back home – with the Tulane Green Wave.

“It’s awesome, you know, being back in your hometown, being able to be with your family, friends,” said Grubbs. “And I’m just excited because I love New Orleans. and I’m a big New Orleans guy. So, you know, I’m loving to be back home.”

And it shows on the football field.

In his short time in uptown, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker is already making plays.

The most recent, an interception in Tulane’s spring game.

“Big interception, a very athletic play,” said Tulane head coach Willie Fritz. “He’s a super physical linebacker. I call it hard joining the guy when someone’s trying to kick you out, make room for the running back to come inside. I don’t know how many times you took on guards and tight ends. you just knocked them back into the line. So, really physical football player, very, very happy to have him here.”

Grubbs is stepping into some pretty big shoes left behind by the talented tandem of Williams and Nick Anderson, shoes that new defensive coordinator Shiel Wood is confident he can fill.

“I think he’s got the potential to be a great addition to our program,” Wood told WGNO Sports. “And certainly, he’s got a good attitude and a work ethic about him. I think not only on the field in terms of how he you know, how hard he plays, but also his mental effort in terms of learning what we’re doing. So, I’ve been really pleased with him, and just the linebackers in general.”

For Grubbs, the decision to transfer to Tulane comes down to just one thing – his desire to succeed.

“I want to win desperately, desperately very bad,” he exclaimed. “You can take everything, I want to win.”