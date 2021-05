NEW ORLEANS — Former Hahnville star running back Pooka Williams of Kansas was not selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

However, Williams is signing with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent, his advisor tells WGNO Sports.

Late Sunday afternoon, we spoke with Pooka at his home in Luling.

“I feel motivated,” said Williams. “I’ve been the underdog. I feel motivated and it’s just my energy I have. It’s just time to work now.”

