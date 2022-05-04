RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Ruston High School, former Grambling State University head football, Broderick Fobbs, has joined the school’s football coaching staff.

Fobbs was the head football coach for Grambling State University from 2014 to 2021.

Fobbs earned 54 wins and 32 defeats as head coach, leading the team to one Black College National victory and two SWAC conference championships.