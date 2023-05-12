TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Edna Karr wide receiver Destyn Hill signed with Florida State as a 4-star recruit in the class of 2021, but a “private family matter” postponed his arrival in Tallahassee.

This week, the Florida State football program officially announced that Hill has made it to campus and will start classes next week. He will be a true freshman in the 2023 season.

We last saw Hill in action as a senior with the Edna Karr Cougars in their run to the Class 4A state championship game in the 2020-21 season where they fell to Carencro.

Hill posted 33 catches for 800 yards and 15 touchdowns his senior season. He burst onto the scene as a junior with 54 catches for over 1,000 yards receiving with 14 touchdowns. Edna Karr won the state title in 2019.

Hill was and still is considered one of the top receivers to come out of the 2021 class and his first game with the Seminoles should be Sunday, September 3rd in Orlando when Florida State plays the LSU Tigers at Camping World Stadium.

He will re-join former Edna Karr teammate, Aaron Anderson, on a football field that day with Anderson’s transfer from Alabama to Baton Rouge ahead of the spring.