BATON ROUGE, La. — Sunday, the LSU Tigers receive a big commitment from Alabama transfer and former Edna Karr star wide receiver Aaron Anderson.

Anderson originally chose the Crimson Tide over the Tigers coming out of high school a year ago but reports have circulated Sunday that the former Cougar is returning home.

The 5’10, 185-pound speedster entered the portal a week ago after a freshman campaign that was impacted by an offseason injury.

As a senior at Edna Karr, Anderson tallied over 920 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns while adding 6 special teams scores.

He totaled 20 special teams touchdowns in his high school football career.