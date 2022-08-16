NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— We’re less than three weeks away from the Tulane Green Wave’s season opener against the University of Massachusetts, something head coach Willie Fritz hopes will help put a disastrous 2021 season behind them.

On Tuesday, coaches and players spoke with media at Yulman Stadium, focusing on the team’s preparation for the 2022 preseason and the green light for QB Justin Ibieta, who is now fully recovered from a shoulder injury. Hear from Coach Fritz, Ibieta, DL Darius Hodges, and WR Lawrence Keys III.

Head Coach Willie Fritz

Justin Ibieta — Quarterback

Tulane backup quarterback Justin Ibieta is coming off a torn labrum, but the former triple-sport star at Country Day in Metairie has been given the green light and is ready to give it all for the Green Wave in 2022. Hear what the redshirt freshman had to say.

Darius Hodges — DL

Tulane defensive lineman Darius Hodges spoke about the importance of teamwork, overcoming the 2021 season, and what wearing No. 6 means to him and an injured high school teammate in Alabama.

Lawrence Keys — WR

Tulane wide receiver Lawrence Keys III talked to media on Tuesday, Aug. 16, about the Green Wave’s 2022 football season and the importance of a full house at Yulman Stadium when the team opens the season at home against U-Mass on Sept. 3.