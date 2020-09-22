Fork it over: Payton reportedly fined $100 K for no face covering Monday night

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints scratches his head during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Not wearing a face covering, in defiance of an NFL mandate, can be costly.

Saints head coach Sean Payton was fined $100,000 and the Saints $250,000 for violating the policy in Monday night’s loss to the Raiders.

Las Vegas head coach Jon Gruden and the team got identical fines for not wearing face coverings in Monday night’s game at Las Vegas.

The fines were first reported by the NFL network.

Five NFL head coaches didn’t wear coverings, resulting in a total of $1.75 million in fines for the head coaches and their teams in week 2.

In the spring, Payton revealed that he had recovered from a bout with Covid-19.