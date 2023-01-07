PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaylen Forbes’ 22 points helped Tulane defeat Temple 87-76 on Saturday.

Forbes added six rebounds for the Green Wave (10-5, 3-1 American Athletic). Sion James added 17 points while going 7 of 13 (2 for 4 from distance), and he also had five rebounds. Kevin Cross shot 5 of 15 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding 10 rebounds and five assists.

Khalif Battle led the Owls (9-8, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and four assists. Zach Hicks added 16 points for Temple as did Damian Dunn.

Tulane entered halftime up 35-34. Cross paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. The second half featured six lead changes and was tied four times before Tulane secured the victory. Forbes scored 15 second-half points to help seal the win.

BOX SCORE:

TULANE (10-5)

Cross 5-15 4-6 15, Pope 1-5 2-2 4, Coleman 3-4 0-0 6, Forbes 5-6 10-10 22, James 7-13 1-2 17, Cook 3-9 3-4 9, McGee 2-3 0-0 6, Holloway 3-4 2-2 8. Totals 29-59 22-26 87.TEMPLE (9-8)

Hicks 6-12 0-0 16, Jongkuch 1-1 0-2 2, Jourdain 3-5 2-4 8, Miller 4-9 0-0 9, White 2-7 0-0 4, Battle 7-15 3-3 21, Dunn 6-14 2-5 16, Dezonie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 7-14 76.

Halftime_Tulane 35-34. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 7-16 (Forbes 2-3, McGee 2-3, James 2-4, Cross 1-2, Coleman 0-1, Cook 0-1, Pope 0-2), Temple 11-34 (Hicks 4-8, Battle 4-10, Dunn 2-7, Miller 1-5, Jourdain 0-1, White 0-3). Rebounds_Tulane 34 (Cross 10), Temple 30 (Jourdain 7). Assists_Tulane 13 (Cross 5), Temple 18 (Battle 4). Total Fouls_Tulane 13, Temple 15. A_4,502 (10,206).