NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes had 20 points as Tulane defeated East Carolina 60-56.

Gabe Watson had 13 points for Tulane. Jordan Walker added 10 points. Kevin Cross had seven rebounds.

Brandon Suggs had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates. J.J. Miles added 11 points. Jayden Gardner had seven rebounds.

The Green Wave leveled the season series against the Pirates and ended a six-game losing streak versus East Carolina with the win.

East Carolina defeated Tulane 68-58 on Dec. 22.