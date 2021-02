NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Isaiah Adams scored a season-high 26 points on 10-for-11 shooting and Central Florida held off Tulane for an 84-81 win.

Darius Perry added 20 points for Central Florida (8-11, 6-10 American Athletic Conference) and Darin Green Jr. and C.J. Walker each scored 14. Central Florida registered a season-high 22 assists.

Jaylen Forbes scored a career-high 30 points and had five steals for the Green Wave.