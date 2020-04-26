For Saints, fewer was better in the 2020 draft

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, a New Orleans Saints helmet rests on the playing field before an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. An Associated Press review of public tax documents found that the Bensons’ foundation has given at least $62 million to the Archdiocese of New Orleans and other Catholic causes over the past dozen years, including gifts to schools, universities, charities and individual parishes. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis didn’t want to invest draft choices in players who’d struggle to make a roster loaded with regulars from three straight division-winning seasons.

New Orleans came away from the 2020 NFL draft with just four new players. Loomis says it “couldn’t have worked out any better.”

The Saints took Michigan center Cesar Ruiz in the first round. They traded up twice in the third round to draft Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun and Dayton tight end Adam Trautman.

They also traded into the seventh round to select athletic Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens.