For openers: Tigers vs Bully

Defending national champion LSU will open the season against Mississippi State at Tiger Stadium September 26th.
The time of the game and TV network is still to be determined.
The game will be the first at Mississippi State for its new head coach Mike Leach.
The remainder of the SEC schedule will be announced Monday at 6 pm central time. Among the opening week games are Alabama at Missouri, and Florida at Ole Miss.
LSU leads the series against Mississippi State 75-35-3.
Here is the full Week 1 schedule: