For openers: Tigers vs Bully

STARKVILLE, MS – OCTOBER 19: Justin Jefferson #2 of the LSU Tigers runs the ball and stiff arms Brian Cole II #32 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi. The Tigers defeated the Bulldogs 36-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Defending national champion LSU will open the season against Mississippi State at Tiger Stadium September 26th.

We Open 2020 in Death Valley#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/6BYGh6VZaR — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 17, 2020

The time of the game and TV network is still to be determined.

The game will be the first at Mississippi State for its new head coach Mike Leach.

The remainder of the SEC schedule will be announced Monday at 6 pm central time. Among the opening week games are Alabama at Missouri, and Florida at Ole Miss.

LSU leads the series against Mississippi State 75-35-3.

Here is the full Week 1 schedule:

🚨 WEEK 1 IN THE SEC 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Fn85XUvsih — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) August 17, 2020