For openers: Tigers at UCLA as SEC releases schedule

The Southeastern Conference has released its entire regular season football schedule for all 14 schools.

LSU opens the season in the Rose Bowl at Pasadena against UCLA September. Here’s the complete LSU schedule.

September 4th at UCLA, September 11 vs McNeese State, September 18th vs Central Michigan, and September 25th at Missisippi State.

In October LSU will host Auburn on the second, travel to Kentucky on the 9th, play Florida in Baton Rouge on the 16th, and at Ole Miss on the 23rd.

October 30th is LSU’s open date.

In November, LSU plays at Alabama on the 6th, hosts Arkansas on the 13th, hosts Louisiana-Monroe on the 20th, and hosts Texas A&M on the 27th.