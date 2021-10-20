For openers: not good

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 20: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers blocks a shot from Nickeil Alexander-Walker #6 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at the Smoothie King Center on October 20, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

It was not the start New Orleans wanted under new head coach Willie Green.

The Pelicans bench was outscored 45-17 and Philadelphia shot 51.8 percent from the field in a 117-97 Sixers win at the Smoothie King Center in the season opener for both teams.

Philadelphia went on a 10-0 run in the third quarter, and outscored the Pelicans 28-17 in the frame. They coasted from there.

The Sixers were playing without suspended guard Ben Simmons. The Pelicans were playing without injured forward Zion Williamson.

Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 25 points. Nickiell Alexander-Walker added 23 points.

Philadelphia got 22 points from Joel Embiid and 22 points off the bench for Furkan Korkmaz.

New Orleans plays at Chicago Friday night.