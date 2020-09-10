Football Is Back On WGNO-TV ABC

What’s that sound you are hearing rounding the corner? That’s the sound of anxious fans in the stands, hyped up players headed down entrance tunnels towards their fields of play and the excitement that is truly needed in these pandemic times . We give it a collective thumbs up all the way around! Football is back and even if it’s just for several hours on any given day, it’s back nonetheless. And it’s back on WGNO-TV ABC. WGNO-TV ABC is excited for the broadcast of two thrilling matchups on the collegiate and professional level.

WGNO-TV ABC showcases college football right in our backyard as the The Tulane Green Wave welcomes the Navy Midshipmen Saturday September 19th at 11AM. Tulane looks to avenge last year’s heartbreaking loss. As you recall, Navy edged Tulane with a 48 yard walk off field goal by kicker Bijan Nichols as time expired. That final score was 31-28. Tulane enters the season with high preseason praise, as eight Green Wave players were recognized with 10 spots on the 2020 Pro Football Focus Preseason All-AAC Team including running back Amare Jones, defensemen Patrick Johnson, Jaylon Monroe and Cameron Sample. The 2020 matchup will be the first for the Tulane Green Wave on WGNO-TV ABC in 40 years. Tune in early at 10:30AM with the WGNO Sportszone Pre Game Special hosted by our resident pro Ed Daniels.

Equally as compelling, the New Orleans Saints takes the #WhoDatNation on the road in a Monday Night Primetime clash versus the Las Vegas Raiders September 21st 7PM on WGNO-TV ABC. Otherwise known as the “Death Star, ” Allegiant Stadium and its die hard #RaiderNation will host a Saints team who is not lost on the urgency of winning and winning now especially with future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees entering his 20th season. “I’m on borrowed time. I got nothing to lose. I’m turning it loose and letting the chips fall where they may,” Brees recently said. As always tune in early at 5PM as Ed Daniels and the crew dive into this primetime matchup with the WGNO Sportszone Black and Gold Pre Game Special brought to you by our community partners at Ketterman Rowland and Westlund, Attorneys At Law. For up to date info on everything New Orleans Saints, click on the Black And Gold section on WGNO.COM. Catch Ed Daniels, two-time Louisiana Sportscaster of the year Weekdays at 5, 6 and 10PM on WGNO News. Follow him @WGNOsports on Twitter