Fontainebleau RB Iverson Celestine signs with Tulane

Mandeville, La. – Fontainebleau RB Iverson Celestine is staying in the boot, signing with Tulane University.

Celestine set the school rushing record his Junior season, which stands at 4,121 yards.

Celestine also has the school record for scoring with 40 rushing touchdowns and 9 receiving for a total of 294 points.

He says he’s excited to be close to home and play under head coach Willie Fritz.

“He’s one of the best in the country,” said Celestine. “I will continue to say that. I definitely believe he is one of the best in the country and I can’t wait to get it rolling.”

