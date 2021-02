Mandeville, La. – On Friday, the St Paul’s Wolves defeated the Mandeville Skippers, 55-39.

The Wolves led 24-23 at the half and broke the game open on a 17-0 run in the third quarter.

Zach Fenn lead the Wolves with 14 points. Evan Seichshnaydre added 12 for St Paul’s.

Bryce Weinmunson put up the first 11 points for the Skippers and finished with a team high 17 points.

For highlights from the game, click on the video above.