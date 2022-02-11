COVINGTON, La. — The St. Paul’s Wolves defeated Mandeville, 54-49 Friday night to clinch their second consecutive District 6-5A title.

St. Paul’s Zach Fenn led all scorers with 26 points. Reece Seichshnaydre followed with 12 points.

Mandeville’s Bryce Weinmunson finished with 19 points. Jaylen Pazon finished with 14 points.

With the win, St. Paul’s improves to 24-6, 12-0 in district play with two games remaining on their schedule.

This will be their sixth district title since 2015.

“Anytime you win a championship, it matters. This district is so good. It’s so good top to bottom. To be able to win it with two games to play is quite an accomplishment for our coaching staff and our team because that’s really what it’s about. So, I’m proud of them but I know they’re not satisfied. We’ve got two to play and we want to win them both. We just want to keep pushing from there,” says St. Paul’s head basketball coach Stephen Dale.