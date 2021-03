NEW ORLEANS — Highlights from Friday night’s Class 3A Quarterfinals game between St. Martinville and Sophie B. Wright on WGNO’s Friday Night Sports brought to you by Delgado Community College.

St. Martinville defeated Sophie B. Wright, 61-58.

Andrew Savy hit a buzzer beater from the top of the key to secure the Tigers victory.

For highlights from the game, click on the video above.