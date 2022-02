NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Shaw Eagles fought back from a 20 point deficit to defeat the St Aug Purple Knights, 61-57 Friday night.

Shaw point guard Kam Johnson scored the go-ahead layup with under ten seconds remaining to help seal the win.

Johnson led the Eagles with 25 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Here’s Johnson and head coach Wed Laurendine after the game:

With the win, Shaw clinches a share of the District 9-5A title with two games remaining.