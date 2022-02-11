RIVER RIDGE, La. (WGNO) — With senior Sayge Dragon looking on courtside as Queen of Sweetheart Court 2022, the Curtis Patriots hosted Brother Martin in Catholic League boy’s basketball action on Friday night.

The Patriots were led by Laron Louis with 17, including two 3-pointers to jumpstart Curtis scoring in the first quarter. Teammates Buddy Taylor and Aaron Johnson contributed with 11 and 10 points respectively.

The Crusaders were Jace Patin with 17 points in a losing effort.

Curtis defeats Brother Martin, 59-48.