FNS: Carver vs. Sophie B. Wright

NEW ORLEANS — The Sophie B. Wright Warriors hosted G.W. Carver Friday night, hoping to correct at 65-28 loss they suffered against the Rams earlier this season.

After a tight first quarter, the Rams explode on a 19-0 run and outscore the Warriors 21-9 in the second quarter.

They would hold on to defeat Sophie B. Wright, 71-48.

Carver’s Dorian Finister led all scorers with 21 points. Solomon Washington poured in 17 more for the Rams.

Jordan Boston led the Warriors with 16 points.

Here is Carver Head Basketball Coach Nate Roche after the game:

The Rams improve to 24-1 on the season and will be back in action tomorrow at 1 p.m. against Benjamin Franklin High School.