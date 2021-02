CHALMETTE, La. — The Bonnabel Bruins and Chalmette Owls duked it out Friday night on the hardwood in a game that would determine the top team in district 8-5A.

The Bonnabel Bruins were dominant from start to finish as they defeated Chalmette, 52-28.

Bonnabel’s Will Allen led all scorers with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Benard Hubbard had 15 points.

For the Owls, Ke’malice Anderson had a team-high 11 points.