NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jamboree action lit up Thursday night as the kickoff to the regular season continues, and WGNO Sports and Friday Night Football was there with all the highlights.

Vandebilt Catholic 7, St. James 14

East St. John 44, West St. John 0

Jesuit 27, Hahnville 0

Catch all the highlights for both games on Friday Night Football at 11 p.m. on NOLA 38 (The CW) and again at midnight on WGNO.