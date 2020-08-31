FNF: Young Loranger Wolves buying into winning culture in 2020

The Loranger Wolves finished the 2019 regular season undefeated for the second time in school history.

However, their dreams of a championship run ended in the first round of the playoffs to Baker.

“If I look back to when I started in 1991, I have probably only coached 4 teams that have done that and this is the first one here,” said Sammy Messina. “That was a special group of kids for many reasons for me personally but for school, this community and program.”

The Wolves bid farewell to 18 seniors, 16 were starters. Leaving head coach Sammy Messina with a lot of youth in 2020.

“We have 30 upperclassmen 10-12 and we have 30 Freshman so kind of a mix and some of these young kids are going to have to get involved early, ” said Messina.

Something Loranger all-district running back Bryce Vick had to do last season, as a sophomore.

Messina said, “Going into the season last year he was our 3rd running back, he wasn’t supposed to get very many touches. Well our starting running back broke his arm week 2. Our backup actually played on a bad ankle all year, he was the defensive MVP in the district at linebacker but he was our backup running back. So when we got to week 3, I called him in and said you’re getting ready to take the load and he never flinched.”

To hear more from the Wolves, click on the video above.