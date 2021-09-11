FNF: Westminster Christian trounces Northlake Christian, 34-7

MAUREPAS, La -- We were in the Bradley family's kitchen in Maurepas about one hour after the power was restored following Hurricane Ida. The eye of the storm nearly passed over their roof. But after storms, the Bradley's kitchen has a history of rising up.

In the days following the 911 attacks in 2001, Shawn Bradley decided to load a trailer and drive to Lower Manhattan to feed first responders at Ground Zero. It was a family effort to prepare all the food, and five members of what would become the Gumbo Krewe made the trip.