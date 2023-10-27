METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Tonight at the Shrine on Airline, a Catholic League battle between the Brother Martin Crusaders and John Curtis Patriots in week nine of the regular season.

John Curtis defeated Brother Martin 26-7, earning its third straight win, but the victory became a historic milestone. The Patriots 19-point win was Patriots’ head coach JT Curtis’s 621st career win as a high school football head coach, tying the national record for most wins all-time.

Here are the highlights of tonight’s action and sound from Coach Curtis’s sons featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football.

You can catch all of the high school football headlines and highlights every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

