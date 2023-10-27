HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Tonight at Strawberry Stadium, a Catholic League contest between the Edna Karr Cougars and Rummel Raiders in week nine of the regular season.

The Cougars defeated the Raiders, 39-31.

Here are the highlights of tonight’s action featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football.

You can catch all of the high school football headlines and highlights every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

