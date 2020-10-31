FNF Week 5 Best Player: East Jeff’s Arthur Oliver

METAIRIE, La. – In less than 3 quarters of work against Grace King, East Jefferson’s Arthur Oliver threw 7 touchdown passes and ran for another.

Oliver, a junior, is the leader of the Warriors’ offense.

One that lost 18 players to a COVID-19 quarantine after coming in close contact with a player on another team.

Those 18 offensive players missed 10 practices, but didn’t miss a beat against the Irish.

“We had to do a lot to get our mojo back. We had two practices, and they were not our best practices. But, coming into the game, we knew we had to do our best,” says East Jefferson Quarterback Arthur Oliver.

Head Coach Frank Allelo said Oliver must lead his club if the warriors are to contend for a district title.

Frank Allelo says, “Last week was nice. But, we want to be 3-0 in district Friday night.”

Arthur Oliver of East Jefferson, this week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.