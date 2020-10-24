FNF Week 4 Best Player: Mandeville’s Douglas McGowan

MANDEVILLE, La. – In a 41-15 win over Slidell, Mandeville’s Douglas McGowan was a do-it-all back for the Skippers.

Mcgowan ran the ball 38 times for 237 yards and two touchdowns..

He also found the endzone on a 15-yard pass from quarterback Devon Tott.

He finished the game with 268 all-purpose yards and 3 total touchdowns.

“Coach put in a good gameplan, I just followed it. I didn’t expect to get 38 carries and 268 yards but I knew I was going to do something. I just felt it,” says Douglas McGowan.

“It seemed like everything we did was working for him and a 2 or 3 yard gain was almost expected on every play just because of the way we were getting a push up front but also the way that he was using his vision and staying vertical and was really determined to get as many yards as he could on every play,” says Mandeville Head Football Coach Hutch Gonzales.

In an offense that likes to air it out, Douglas showed that the Skippers ground game can be just as effective.

Mandeville’s Douglas McGowan is this week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.