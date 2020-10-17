FNF Week 3 Best Player: Karr’s Destyn Hill

NEW ORLEANS, La. – In a 34-31 win over Catholic of Baton Rouge, Karr’s Destyn Hazon was electric.
Hill caught 7 balls for 189 yards and 2 touchdowns.
He was a matchup nightmare for a Bears defense that held the Cougars to just 12 points a year ago.
“When he has that one-on-one matchup, that’s the best part. He’s winning it. The things that he does well besides catching the ball is blocking. That’s a big part of our offense, blocking for our wide receivers and in our running game,” says Karr Head Football Coach Bryce Brown.
“I believe in the whole team. I know that everybody will give their best. It’s a brotherhood here. Everybody feels like they don’t want to let down the person next to them. I just didn’t want to let down my brothers,” says Karr Wide Receiver Destyn Hill.
Destyn has been a pivotal part of the Cougars state championship run and is ranked as one of the top receivers that the state of Louisiana has to offer in the 2021 class.
He is this week’s Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week.