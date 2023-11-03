NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Tonight at Tad Gormley Stadium, a Catholic League matchup between the St. Aug Purple Knights and Brother Martin Crusaders in the final week of the regular season.

The Crusaders defeated the Purple Knights, 24-6.

Here are the highlights of tonight’s action featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football.

