FNF Week 1 Best Player: Newman QB Arch Manning

NEW ORLEANS, La. – In a 41-0 win over East Jefferson, Newman Quarterback Arch Manning got his night started with a 67-yard touchdown pass.

It ended with five passing touchdowns, and a running score.

Manning is improving — rapidly, and he knows that improvement is a team job.

“You see a little bit more arm strength, pushing it downfield, having trust in his wide receivers. I love that ball distribution, everybody really working together as a unit,” says Newman Head Football Coach Nelson Stewart.

“We work that a lot, just scrambles. Our o-line, they held up, they bought me time and our receivers know how to get open so it’s pretty easy after that,” says Newman QB Arch Manning.

Arch Manning is rated as the top player at his position in the class of 2023.

He is this week’s Best Chevrolet, Best Player of the Week.