HARVEY, La. – Highlights from Friday night’s Class 4A Semi-final matchup between the Edna Karr Cougars and the Warren Easton Eagles on WGNO’s Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Karr defeated Warren Easton, 35-13.

They advance to the Class 4A State Championship game where they will play Carencro Tuesday, December 29th at 6 p.m.