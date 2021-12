NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With time waning, Warren Easton opted to go for it on fourth and goal at the one-yard line instead of attempting an 18-yard field goal and failed to convert thus dropping the Class 4A state football championship to Westgate, 14-13, in the process.

It is certainly a decision that will haunt the Eagles and head coach Jerry Phillips into next season.

