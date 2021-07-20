FNF: Tough schedule awaits a motivated Brother Martin team in 2021

NEW ORLEANS — Brother Martin’s 2020 campaign saw an undefeated regular season and Catholic League title, their first since 2008.

They lost to Catholic of Baton Rouge in the semi-final round of the Division I playoffs.

“Last year we went 8-0 in the regular season. We fell short in the semi-finals again. We’ve been to the semi-finals four of the last seven years but it’s time for us to take that next step,” says Brother Martin head football coach Mark Bonis.

In 2021, the Crusaders return 7 offensive starters including four-year starting Quarterback Garrett Mmahat.Mmahat threw for 1,700 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

“Every coach-sim, every cliche, he fits. He is the first one in, last one to leave. He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever been around. So, I question a little bit of the recruiting process right now. Now, I do understand that we have the COVID-19 year and the transfer portal, but it doesn’t take away all of the great things he has done. In two and a half-years he’s 20-5. He’s a proven winner,” says Bonis.

The Crusaders replace all-district running back Jaylon Spears with junior Torey Lambert.

Torey ran for over 200 yards and 3 touchdowns a season ago.

His older brother, Corey Lambert Jr., is what Head Coach Mark Bonis calls the quarterback of the defense, a unit that also returns 7 starters this fall.

“He can play four positions.. He’s truly our alpha-dog on our defense. We haven’t had that type of mindset since Roderic Teamer who proved to be a great one at Tulane and in the NFL,” says Bonis.

Brother Martin has arguably the toughest schedule in the state.

Their first three games are road contests at St Thomas More, West Monroe and Ponchatoula.

They travel to Carencro week 8.

Here is the full schedule: