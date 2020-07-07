FNF: The sky is the limit for the STA Falcons in 2020

HAMMOND, La. – 2019 was a sink or swim season for the St, Thomas Aquinas Football program, forcing Head Coach Randell Legette to play several underclassmen.

Coach Legette says, “We had some young guys get thrown into the water early so to speak but for the most part I think they did a great job adjusting and we expect them to do bigger and better things this year.”

Needless to say, they swam.

The Falcons won the District 10-2A Championship with a 5-6 record, but couldn’t get past Catholic- New Iberia in the first round of the playoffs.

The Falcons wrapped up their 2019 campaign with 16 All-District performers.

The majority of the All-District players return in 2020.

“We have got a good senior core group and we have got some Juniors too on the offensive line and defensive line and we are looking for that to be the structure of our football team,” says Coach Legette.

The Defensive Line is anchored by District Defensive MVP, Kylen Smith.

The Offensive Line is tasked with protecting All-District Quarterback, Drew Milton.

“To have a guy like Drew Milton, a tough kid, a kid that plays multiple sports and leads by example, his teammates love him, and just a great all-around kid. It’s good to have him for two more years. He got an opportunity to start as a Sophomore last year so we are looking for him to improve and help us win some ball games,” says Legette.

“I didn’t play much my freshman year and my sophomore year helped me grow and not junior year has come and I’m ready,” says St. Thomas Aquinas Quarterback Drew Milton.

Milton believes that with their returning firepower, the Falcons have the potential to soar to another district title and throughout the state playoffs.

Milton says that STA can go, “As far as we want to go. We have the talent and we have the experience we just have to work hard and trust our coaches because we have the talent and our coaches are putting us in the right spot.”

Some added motivation for the St. Thomas Aquinas football program is the fact that a former player that many on the 2020 team watched and idolized growing up, was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft.

His name is Cam Dantzler.

“They see for themselves that dreams do come true. When you work hard and the talent coincides with the work ethic, you do have the opportunity,” says Randell Legette.

Drew Milton adds, “Seeing that he has come before me and played quarterback which is my position is awesome and gives me great motivation.”