FNF: The Kyle Walker era begins at Riverdale

Kyle Walker enters his first season at the helm of Riverdale football after spending six years as an assistant at Chalmette. Most recently serving as the Owls offensive coordinator.

“You know we broke the record over there for most points in Chalmette’s history,” Walker said. “We had a great year and hopefully we can bring that offense over here and score some points.”

An offense that averaged nearly 40 points a game last season that Walker expects will rejuvenate the Rebels, as Darren Labit takes over under center.

It helps that the team returns a majority of the offensive line, as well as a number of reliable hands to throw to.

“Juan Hall is a real good wide receiver for us,” Labit said. He makes big plays in big time moments. We got Damon Porter a big slot receiver. I like the new offense, it’s a lot, if our guys get it I think it will be really overpowering.”

Walker said, “It’s brand new to them. It takes awhile to get it, the offensive line is doing a great job. Not having practice has probably been a big thing for us, but they’ve caught on.”

