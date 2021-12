NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Jesuit Blue Jays will play the Catholic of Baton Rouge Bears for the Division I title Saturday at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium.

Catholic enters its fifth straight title game as the defending Division I champions.

Jesuit head football coach Ryan Manale once again finds himself in the state championship spotlight with his talented and undefeated Blue Jay squad.

Jesuit will attempt to win its first state championship since 2013.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game ins 7 p.m.