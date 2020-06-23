FNF: The BJ Young era begins at South Lafourche

CUT OFF, La. – 2020 marks the beginning of the BJ Young era for South Lafourche football.

The first-year head coach is a former Southeastern Louisiana University Quarterback who spent the last 6 and a half seasons at East Ascension as Offensive Coordinator.

“Louisiana guy through and through. You hear a lot about this area, South Lafourche high school the pride and tradition. Definitely trying to bring some of the success that we had at EA. When I first got there coach Bourgeois did a great job Coach McCrady and everybody there then coach Lee took over and two years ago we made it to the quarterfinals and it was the most wins in school history.”

With a new coach comes a new a spread offense, similar to the systems Young played in from 2008-2012.

“It energizes them it’s the things they see on TV. With LSU having the season they had with Joe Brady coming in bringing that over from Sean Payton and the Saints, its what they see and it’s exciting for them to run it,” says South Lafourche Quarterback Patrick Gisclair.

“I expect a lot more winning this year a lot more confidence around the team. A lot more fun happiness around the team new coach in a new offense better system it’s going to be a fun year.”

Last season, the Tarpons finished with a 3-8 record and will return 7 starters on both sides of the ball. Experience the team hopes to lean on entering a year full of change.

“Expecting 100 percent from everybody, everybody goes all out every play. We’re running a lot more stunts than we did last year. We’re going to confuse the offense a lot more than we did last year,” says South Lafourche Linebacker Hunter Condley.

“The defense, we have a lot of guys who hustle and like to hit they’re physical. The offense has some key components coming back, we got a big tight end, our quarterbacks back our running backs back. Got some new receivers but overall they’re working hard and they’re doing everything they’re asking them to do so tremendous upside and we’re expecting them to do some great things this year.”